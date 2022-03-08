Carlson Selenium Perspective: front
Carlson Selenium

200 mcg - 180 CapsulesUPC: 0008839505282
Selenium is an important trace mineral. It is essential to the function of Glutathione Peroxidase, an antioxidant enzyme, which neutralizes harmful peroxide free radicals. Muscle enzymes also use Selenium to maintain normal mass and tone.

Each capsule contains Selenium organically-bound with L-Methionine, an essential amino acid in human nutrition.

Nutrition Facts
180.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Other Ingredients : Microcrystalline Cellulose , Dicalcium Phosphate , Silicon Dioxide , Magnesium Stearate , Gelatin Capsule .

Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

