Carlson Selenium
Product Details
Selenium is an important trace mineral. It is essential to the function of Glutathione Peroxidase, an antioxidant enzyme, which neutralizes harmful peroxide free radicals. Muscle enzymes also use Selenium to maintain normal mass and tone.
Each capsule contains Selenium organically-bound with L-Methionine, an essential amino acid in human nutrition.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Other Ingredients : Microcrystalline Cellulose , Dicalcium Phosphate , Silicon Dioxide , Magnesium Stearate , Gelatin Capsule .
Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
