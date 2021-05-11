Carlson Serrapeptase Perspective: front
Carlson Serrapeptase

30 ctUPC: 0008839566210
Product Details

Serrapeptase is a proteolytic (protein digesting) enzyme that is recognized for its ability to help break down proteins and to promote immune system and joint health.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Maltodextrin , Magnesium Stearate , Silicon Dioxide , Water , Hypromellose Capsule . , Serrapeptase Enzyme

Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives. Free from Soybean and its Derivatives,Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More