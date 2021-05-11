Carlson Serrapeptase
Product Details
Serrapeptase is a proteolytic (protein digesting) enzyme that is recognized for its ability to help break down proteins and to promote immune system and joint health.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Maltodextrin , Magnesium Stearate , Silicon Dioxide , Water , Hypromellose Capsule . , Serrapeptase Enzyme
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives. Free from Soybean and its Derivatives,Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More