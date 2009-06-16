Carlson Solar D Gems Supplement
Product Details
Solar D Gems provides the natural form of vitamin D3 for people who do not get enough from the sun plus omega-3s from fish oil*.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Norwegian Cod Liver Oil , Omega-3 , DHA ( Docosahexaenoic Acid ) , EPA ( Eicosapentaenoic Acid ) , Other Ingredients : Natural Lemon Flavor . Softgel Shell : Beef Gelatin , Glycerin , Water .
Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
