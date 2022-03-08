Carlson Solar D Gems® Supplements Natural Lemon
Product Details
Solar D Gems® blend vitamin D3 with the beneficial omega-3s EPA and DHA to promote strong bones, healthy immune system function, and heart health*.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Norwegian Cod Liver Oil , Omega-3 , DHA ( Docosahexaenoic Acid ) , EPA ( Eicosapentaenoic Acid ) . Other Ingredients : Natural Lemon Flavor . Softgels : Beef Gelatin , Glycerin , Sorbitol , Water .
Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
