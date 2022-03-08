Carlson Solar D Gems® Supplements Natural Lemon Perspective: front
360 ctUPC: 0008839501483
Solar D Gems® blend vitamin D3 with the beneficial omega-3s EPA and DHA to promote strong bones, healthy immune system function, and heart health*.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutrition Facts
360.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories5
% Daily value*
Total Fat0.5g1%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Norwegian Cod Liver Oil , Omega-3 , DHA ( Docosahexaenoic Acid ) , EPA ( Eicosapentaenoic Acid ) . Other Ingredients : Natural Lemon Flavor . Softgels : Beef Gelatin , Glycerin , Sorbitol , Water .

Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More