Carlson Solar D Gems Vitamin D3 Softgels 4000IU
Product Details
Solar D Gems provides the natural form of vitamin D3 for people who do not get enough from the sun, plus omega-3s from fish oil.
- 4,000 IU Vitamin D3
- Plus Omega-3s
- Supports Bone Health & Immune System Function*
- Gluten-Free
- Preservative-Free
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Vitamin A ( Retinyl Palmitate ) ( , from : Cod Liver Oil ) , Vitamin D ( Cholecalciferol ) ( , from : Cod Liver Oil and Cholecalciferol ) , Vitamin E ( D-Alpha Tocopherol ) . Norwegian Cod Liver Oil , Omega-3s : DHA ( Docosahexaenoic Acid ) , EPA ( Eicosapentaenoic Acid ) . Other Ingredients : Natural Lemon Flavor . Soft Gel Shell : Beef Gelatin , Glycerin , Water .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More