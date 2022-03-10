Carlson Solar D Gems Vitamin D3 Softgels 4000IU Perspective: front
Carlson Solar D Gems Vitamin D3 Softgels 4000IU

120 ctUPC: 0008839501481
Product Details

Solar D Gems provides the natural form of vitamin D3 for people who do not get enough from the sun, plus omega-3s from fish oil.

  • 4,000 IU Vitamin D3
  • Plus Omega-3s
  • Supports Bone Health & Immune System Function*
  • Gluten-Free
  • Preservative-Free

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
120.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories5
% Daily value*
Total Fat0.5g1%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Vitamin A ( Retinyl Palmitate ) ( , from : Cod Liver Oil ) , Vitamin D ( Cholecalciferol ) ( , from : Cod Liver Oil and Cholecalciferol ) , Vitamin E ( D-Alpha Tocopherol ) . Norwegian Cod Liver Oil , Omega-3s : DHA ( Docosahexaenoic Acid ) , EPA ( Eicosapentaenoic Acid ) . Other Ingredients : Natural Lemon Flavor . Soft Gel Shell : Beef Gelatin , Glycerin , Water .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
