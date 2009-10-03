Carlson Super 2 Daily Vitamins and Minerals Perspective: front
Carlson Super 2 Daily Vitamins and Minerals

180 SoftgelsUPC: 0008839504052
Product Details

A super-strength supplement in easy-to-swallow softgels to help keep you feeling young and healthy.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
90.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories18
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g2%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein1g
Calcium0mg5%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit200%
Vitamin C0mg1000%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Lutein ( Floraglo ) , Lemon Bioflavonoids Complex , Phosphatidyl Choline , Boron ( , from : B Glycinate ) , Vanadium (Bmov) , Fish Oil Concentrate : EPA ( Eicosapentaenoic Acid ) , DHA ( Docosahexaenoic Acid ) , Other Ingredients : Gelatin , Glycerin , Water , Carob , Beeswax , Olive Oil , Rice Flour , Lecithin ( Soybeans ) , Safflower Oil , Glyceryl Stearate , Coconut Oil , Ascorbyl Palmitate .

Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Beef and its Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
