Carlson Super 2 Daily Vitamins and Minerals
Product Details
A super-strength supplement in easy-to-swallow softgels to help keep you feeling young and healthy.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Lutein ( Floraglo ) , Lemon Bioflavonoids Complex , Phosphatidyl Choline , Boron ( , from : B Glycinate ) , Vanadium (Bmov) , Fish Oil Concentrate : EPA ( Eicosapentaenoic Acid ) , DHA ( Docosahexaenoic Acid ) , Other Ingredients : Gelatin , Glycerin , Water , Carob , Beeswax , Olive Oil , Rice Flour , Lecithin ( Soybeans ) , Safflower Oil , Glyceryl Stearate , Coconut Oil , Ascorbyl Palmitate .
Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Beef and its Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More