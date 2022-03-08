Carlson Super Beta Carotene 25000 IU Dietary Supplement
Product Details
Many leading medical authorities are recommending a diet which includes yellow and green vegetables rich in carotenoids antioxidants. Of the carotenoids found in vegetables, Beta Carotene is one of the most biologically active. Carotenes are converted to Vitamin A only when this important vitamin is needed by the body. Carotenes do not accumulate in the liver, making them a safe, effective source of Vitamin A.
- Supports Healthy Vision, Skin & Immune System
- Gluten-Free
- Sugar-Free
- Preservative-Free
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Other Ingredients : Soybean Oil , Sunflower Oil , Beeswax , Soy Lecithin . Soft Gel Shell : Beef Gelatin , Glycerin , Carob , Water , Annatto , Titanium Dioxide .
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
