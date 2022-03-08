Many leading medical authorities are recommending a diet which includes yellow and green vegetables rich in carotenoids antioxidants. Of the carotenoids found in vegetables, Beta Carotene is one of the most biologically active. Carotenes are converted to Vitamin A only when this important vitamin is needed by the body. Carotenes do not accumulate in the liver, making them a safe, effective source of Vitamin A.

Supports Healthy Vision, Skin & Immune System

Gluten-Free

Sugar-Free

Preservative-Free

