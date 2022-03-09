Hover to Zoom
Carlson Super Cod Liver Oil Soft Gels 1000mg
100 ctUPC: 0008839501301
Product Details
Extensive research suggests that the polyunsaturated Omega-3s EPA & DHA provide extraordinary health benefits. Cod Liver Oil soft gels provide 80 mg of EPA and 100 mg of DHA, and are a natural source of Vitamins A & D.
- Freshness, Potency & Purity Guaranteed
- Promotes Heart, Brain, Vision, and Joint Health
- Gluten, Salt, and Preservative Free
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1soft gel
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g1.54%
Cholesterol5mg1.67%
Vitamin A2000Number of International Units40%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Soybean Oil, Soft Gel Shell [Beef Gelatin, Glycerin, Water]
Allergen Info
Contains Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More