This Amazing Vitamin Supports and Promotes:

Healthy Growth and Development*

Teeth and Bone Health*

Healthy immune System Function*

Healthy Muscles*

The Sunshine Vitamin / Natural Vitamin D3 is Essential For Good Health

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that infants, beginning a few days after birth, supplement with 400 IU of Vitamin D3 daily. Carlson Super Daily D3 for Baby offers an easy and convenient way for your baby to receive the extraordinary health benefits of the sunshine vitamin.

Liquid Vitamin D3

400 IU per drop

365 Drops

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.