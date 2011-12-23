The Sunshine Vitamin

Vitamin D3 plays an important role in overall health, but not everyone gets enough from the sun. Carlson® Super Daily D3 provides the natural form of vitamin D3 in a safe, quick, and convenient way. Just a single drop of Carlson® Super Daily D3 supplies 2,000 IU of concentrated liquid vitamin D3.

This Amazing Vitamin Supports and Promotes:

Teeth & Bone Health*

Healthy Immune System Function*

A Healthy Cardiovascular System*

Muscle Health*

Calcium Absorption*

Liquid Vitamin D*

2000 IU per Drop

365 Drops

Gluten Free

Preservative Free

Soy Free

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.