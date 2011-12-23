Carlson Super Daily D3 Liquid Vitamin D Dietary Supplement 2000 IU Perspective: front
Carlson Super Daily D3 Liquid Vitamin D Dietary Supplement 2000 IU

0.35 fl ozUPC: 0008839501280
Product Details

The Sunshine Vitamin

Vitamin D3 plays an important role in overall health, but not everyone gets enough from the sun. Carlson® Super Daily D3 provides the natural form of vitamin D3 in a safe, quick, and convenient way. Just a single drop of Carlson® Super Daily D3 supplies 2,000 IU of concentrated liquid vitamin D3.

This Amazing Vitamin Supports and Promotes:

  • Teeth & Bone Health*
  • Healthy Immune System Function*
  • A Healthy Cardiovascular System*
  • Muscle Health*
  • Calcium Absorption*
  • Liquid Vitamin D*
  • 2000 IU per Drop
  • 365 Drops
  • Gluten Free
  • Preservative Free
  • Soy Free

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.