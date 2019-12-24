Carlson Super Daily® D3 Liquid Vitamin
Product Details
Vitamin D3 plays an important role in overall health, but not everyone gets enough from the sun. Carlson Super Daily D3 provides the natural form of vitamin D3 in a safe, quick, and convenient way. Just a single drop of Carlson Super Daily D3 supplies 6,000 IU (150 mcg) of concentrated liquid vitamin D3*.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Vitamin D , Medium Chain Triglyceride Oil ( Coconut and Palm Source ) .
Allergen Info
Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives. Free from Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More