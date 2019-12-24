Carlson Super Daily® D3 Liquid Vitamin Perspective: front
Carlson Super Daily® D3 Liquid Vitamin

0.35 fl ozUPC: 0008839512000
Vitamin D3 plays an important role in overall health, but not everyone gets enough from the sun. Carlson Super Daily D3 provides the natural form of vitamin D3 in a safe, quick, and convenient way. Just a single drop of Carlson Super Daily D3 supplies 6,000 IU (150 mcg) of concentrated liquid vitamin D3*.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
365.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Ingredients
Vitamin D , Medium Chain Triglyceride Oil ( Coconut and Palm Source ) .

Allergen Info
Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives. Free from Soybean and its Derivatives.

