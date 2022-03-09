Vitamins D3 and K2 work synergistically to support healthy bones and teeth and promote cardiovascular system health. Vitamin D3 enhances calcium absorption while vitamin K2 helps direct calcium to where our body needs it most.

Supports & Promotes:

Bone Health

Healthy Teeth

Muscle Function

Cardiovascular Support

Calcium Absorption

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.