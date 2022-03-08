DHA is a vital structural component of cell membranes in our brain and eyes. It supports healthy cell signaling.

Each Carlson Super DHA Gems softgel contains 1000 mg of fish body oil concentrate from a special blend of Norwegian fish oils. Plus: 10 IU of Natural Vitamin E (d-alpha tocopherol) has been added, not only to protect the freshness of the oil, but to supply the body with the additional Vitamin E it may need. Increased amounts of Vitamin E are needed when polyunsaturated oils like DHA and EPA are consumed.

Norwegian Fish Oil Concentrate

Promotes Brain, Vision, Joint & Cardiovascular Health

Purity Guaranteed - Freshness & Potency

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.