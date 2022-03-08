Carlson Super-DHA Gems 500mg Soft Gels
Product Details
DHA is a vital structural component of cell membranes in our brain and eyes. It supports healthy cell signaling.
Each Carlson Super DHA Gems softgel contains 1000 mg of fish body oil concentrate from a special blend of Norwegian fish oils. Plus: 10 IU of Natural Vitamin E (d-alpha tocopherol) has been added, not only to protect the freshness of the oil, but to supply the body with the additional Vitamin E it may need. Increased amounts of Vitamin E are needed when polyunsaturated oils like DHA and EPA are consumed.
- Norwegian Fish Oil Concentrate
- Promotes Brain, Vision, Joint & Cardiovascular Health
- Purity Guaranteed - Freshness & Potency
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Norwegian Fish Oil Concentrate , Omega-3 Fatty Acids ( EPA [ Eicosapentaenoic Acid ] , DHA [ Docosahexaenoic Acid ] ) . Soft Gel Shell ( Beef Gelatin , Glycerin , Water ) .
Allergen Info
Contains Fish and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
