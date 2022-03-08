Carlson Super-DHA Gems 500mg Soft Gels Perspective: front
Carlson Super-DHA Gems 500mg Soft Gels

60 ctUPC: 0008839501550
DHA is a vital structural component of cell membranes in our brain and eyes. It supports healthy cell signaling.

Each Carlson Super DHA Gems softgel contains 1000 mg of fish body oil concentrate from a special blend of Norwegian fish oils. Plus: 10 IU of Natural Vitamin E (d-alpha tocopherol) has been added, not only to protect the freshness of the oil, but to supply the body with the additional Vitamin E it may need. Increased amounts of Vitamin E are needed when polyunsaturated oils like DHA and EPA are consumed.

  • Norwegian Fish Oil Concentrate
  • Promotes Brain, Vision, Joint & Cardiovascular Health
  • Purity Guaranteed - Freshness & Potency

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
60.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g2%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Norwegian Fish Oil Concentrate , Omega-3 Fatty Acids ( EPA [ Eicosapentaenoic Acid ] , DHA [ Docosahexaenoic Acid ] ) . Soft Gel Shell ( Beef Gelatin , Glycerin , Water ) .

Allergen Info
Contains Fish and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More