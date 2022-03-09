Carlson Super-DHA Perspective: front
Carlson Super-DHA

Super DHA Gems® provide the beneficial omega-3 DHA, which plays an important role in vision health. DHA is prevalent in the retina, and the cells that make vision possible have more DHA than any other cells in our body. Provide optimal support for healthy eyes and vision with Super DHA Gems.

  • Norwegian Fish Oil Concentrate
  • Freshness, Potency & Purity Guaranteed
  • Brain Function • Vision Support • Joint Health
  • No Artificial Preservatives
  • Gluten Free

Nutrition Facts
180.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g2%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Ingredients
Norwegian Fish Oil Concentrate , Total Omega-3 Fatty Acids , DHA ( Docosahexaenoic Acid ) , EPA ( Eicosapentaenoic Acid ) . Other Ingredients : Soft Gel Shell : ( Beef Gelatin , Glycerin , Water ) .

Allergen Info
Contains Fish and Their Derivatives.

