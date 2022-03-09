Carlson Super-DHA
Product Details
Super DHA Gems® provide the beneficial omega-3 DHA, which plays an important role in vision health. DHA is prevalent in the retina, and the cells that make vision possible have more DHA than any other cells in our body. Provide optimal support for healthy eyes and vision with Super DHA Gems.
- Norwegian Fish Oil Concentrate
- Freshness, Potency & Purity Guaranteed
- Brain Function • Vision Support • Joint Health
- No Artificial Preservatives
- Gluten Free
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Norwegian Fish Oil Concentrate , Total Omega-3 Fatty Acids , DHA ( Docosahexaenoic Acid ) , EPA ( Eicosapentaenoic Acid ) . Other Ingredients : Soft Gel Shell : ( Beef Gelatin , Glycerin , Water ) .
Allergen Info
Contains Fish and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
