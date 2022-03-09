Super DHA Gems® provide the beneficial omega-3 DHA, which plays an important role in vision health. DHA is prevalent in the retina, and the cells that make vision possible have more DHA than any other cells in our body. Provide optimal support for healthy eyes and vision with Super DHA Gems.

Norwegian Fish Oil Concentrate

Freshness, Potency & Purity Guaranteed

Brain Function • Vision Support • Joint Health

No Artificial Preservatives

Gluten Free

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.