Carlson Super Omega-3 Fish Oil

50 CountUPC: 0008839501520
For those individuals who do not eat an oily fish diet, Carlson offers Omega-3s in easy-to-swallow soft gelatin capsules. Carlson Super Omega-3 Gems soft gels contain 1000 mg of a special concentrate of fish body oils from deep, cold water fish which are especially rich in the important Omega-3s EPA and DHA

  • Fish Oil Concentrate
  • 500 mg Each EPA & DHA
  • Promotes Heart, Brain, Vision and Joint Health

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
50.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g2%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Vitamin E ( As Natural D-alpha Tocopherol ) , Norwegian Fish Oil , Total Omega-3 Fatty Acids , EPA ( Eicosapentaenoic Acid ) , DHA ( Docosahexaenoic Acid ) . Other Ingredients : Soft Gel Shell : Beef Gelatin , Glycerin , Water .

Allergen Info
Contains Fish and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
