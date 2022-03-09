Carlson Super Omega-3 Fish Oil
For those individuals who do not eat an oily fish diet, Carlson offers Omega-3s in easy-to-swallow soft gelatin capsules. Carlson Super Omega-3 Gems soft gels contain 1000 mg of a special concentrate of fish body oils from deep, cold water fish which are especially rich in the important Omega-3s EPA and DHA
- Fish Oil Concentrate
- 500 mg Each EPA & DHA
- Promotes Heart, Brain, Vision and Joint Health
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Vitamin E ( As Natural D-alpha Tocopherol ) , Norwegian Fish Oil , Total Omega-3 Fatty Acids , EPA ( Eicosapentaenoic Acid ) , DHA ( Docosahexaenoic Acid ) . Other Ingredients : Soft Gel Shell : Beef Gelatin , Glycerin , Water .
Contains Fish and Their Derivatives.
