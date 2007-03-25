Carlson Super Omega-3 Fish Oil
Product Details
Super Omega-3 Gems® provide the beneficial omega-3s EPA and DHA, which support heart, brain, vision, and joint health and promote optimal wellness. Super Omega-3 Gems are closely managed from sea to store. We source the highest quality, deep, cold-water fish using traditional, sustainable methods.
- 1,200mg Omega-3s
- Wild Caught
- Freshness & Potency Guaranteed
- Cardiovascular Support, Brain Function, Vision Health
- Gluten Free
- No Artificial Preservatives
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Soft Gel Shell (Beef Gelatin, Glycerin, Water)
Allergen Info
Contains Fish and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More