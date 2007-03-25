Carlson Super Omega-3 Fish Oil Perspective: front
Carlson Super Omega-3 Fish Oil

130 CountUPC: 0008839501524
Product Details

Super Omega-3 Gems® provide the beneficial omega-3s EPA and DHA, which support heart, brain, vision, and joint health and promote optimal wellness. Super Omega-3 Gems are closely managed from sea to store. We source the highest quality, deep, cold-water fish using traditional, sustainable methods.

  • 1,200mg Omega-3s
  • Wild Caught
  • Freshness & Potency Guaranteed
  • Cardiovascular Support, Brain Function, Vision Health
  • Gluten Free
  • No Artificial Preservatives

Nutritional Information

Gluten Free
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1softgels
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g1.54%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Soft Gel Shell (Beef Gelatin, Glycerin, Water)

Allergen Info
Contains Fish and Their Derivatives.

