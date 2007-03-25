Super Omega-3 Gems® provide the beneficial omega-3s EPA and DHA, which support heart, brain, vision, and joint health, and promote optimal wellness. To ensure maximum freshness, Super Omega-3 Gems are closely managed from sea to store. We source the highest quality, deep, cold-water fish using traditional, sustainable methods.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.