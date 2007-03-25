Carlson Super Omega-3 Gems® Perspective: front
Carlson Super Omega-3 Gems®

250 SoftgelsUPC: 0008839501522
Product Details

Super Omega-3 Gems® provide the beneficial omega-3s EPA and DHA, which support heart, brain, vision, and joint health, and promote optimal wellness. To ensure maximum freshness, Super Omega-3 Gems are closely managed from sea to store. We source the highest quality, deep, cold-water fish using traditional, sustainable methods.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
125.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories20
% Daily value*
Total Fat2g3%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0.5g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Norwegian Fish Oil , Total Omega-3 Fatty Acids , EPA ( Eicosapentaenoic Acid ) , DHA ( Docosahexaenoic Acid ) . Other Ingredients : Soft Gel Shell ( Beef Gelatin , Glycerin , Water ) , Mixed Tocopherols .

Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
