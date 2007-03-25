Carlson Super Omega-3 Gems®
Product Details
Super Omega-3 Gems® provide the beneficial omega-3s EPA and DHA, which support heart, brain, vision, and joint health, and promote optimal wellness. To ensure maximum freshness, Super Omega-3 Gems are closely managed from sea to store. We source the highest quality, deep, cold-water fish using traditional, sustainable methods.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Norwegian Fish Oil , Total Omega-3 Fatty Acids , EPA ( Eicosapentaenoic Acid ) , DHA ( Docosahexaenoic Acid ) . Other Ingredients : Soft Gel Shell ( Beef Gelatin , Glycerin , Water ) , Mixed Tocopherols .
Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
