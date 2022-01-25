Super Omega-3 in delicious lemon flavor provides 2,600 mg of omega-3s in a single teaspoonful, including EPA and DHA, which promote healthy heart and brain function, to support overall health. To ensure quality and freshness, Super Omega-3 is wild caught and sustainably sourced from deep, cold water fish. It''s a great option for those who want to receive more omega-3s per serving or who have trouble swallowing supplements.

> Promotes heart, brain, and overall health

> 2,600 mg of omega-3s per teaspoonful

> Highly concentrated, balanced formula

> Wild caught and sustainably sourced

Freshness, potency and purity guaranteed

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.