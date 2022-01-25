Carlson Super Omega-3 Lemon Flavor Fish Oil Concentrate 2600mg
Product Details
Super Omega-3 in delicious lemon flavor provides 2,600 mg of omega-3s in a single teaspoonful, including EPA and DHA, which promote healthy heart and brain function, to support overall health. To ensure quality and freshness, Super Omega-3 is wild caught and sustainably sourced from deep, cold water fish. It''s a great option for those who want to receive more omega-3s per serving or who have trouble swallowing supplements.
> Promotes heart, brain, and overall health
> 2,600 mg of omega-3s per teaspoonful
> Highly concentrated, balanced formula
> Wild caught and sustainably sourced
Freshness, potency and purity guaranteed
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Natural lemon flavor; contains <0.5% of the following antioxidant blend: sunflower oil, natural tocopherols, natural rosemary extract, monoglycerides, diglycerides. Contains fish: (anchovy, sardine, mackerel).
Disclaimer
