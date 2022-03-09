The Very Finest Fish Oil lemon flavored soft gels provide thr important omega-3''s, EPA and DHA, which suspport heart, brain, vision, and joint health. To ensure maximum freshness, The Very Finest Fish Oil is sourced from deep, cold water fish using traditional, sustainable methods and is closely managed from sea to store.

Purity Guaranteed

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.