Carlson The Very Finest Fish Oil Lemon Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Carlson The Very Finest Fish Oil Lemon

700 mg - 240 SoftgelsUPC: 0008839501632
Purchase Options

Product Details

The Very Finest Fish Oil lemon flavored soft gels provide thr important omega-3''s, EPA and DHA, which suspport heart, brain, vision, and joint health. To ensure maximum freshness, The Very Finest Fish Oil is sourced from deep, cold water fish using traditional, sustainable methods and is closely managed from sea to store.

Purity Guaranteed

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
120.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories20
% Daily value*
Total Fat0.5g1%
Saturated Fat0.5g3%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol10mg3%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Norwegian Fish Oil , Total Omega-3 Fatty Acids , Total Omega-3 Fatty Acids , DHA ( Docosahexaenoic Acid ) , Other Ingredients : Soft Gel Shell ( Beef Gelatin , Glycerin , Water ) , Natural Flavors , Natural Tocopherols .

Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More