Carlson The Very Finest Fish Oil- Omega-3s Natural Orange
Product Details
Carlson®: Specializing in the finest Norwegian fish oils since 1982
The Very Finest Fish Oil orange flavored soft gels provide the important omega-3s EPA and DHA, which support heart, brain, vision and joint health. To ensure maximum freshness,The Very Finest Fish Oil is sourced from deep, cold water fish, using traditional, sustainable methods and is closely managed from source to store.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Norwegian Fish Oil , Other Ingredients : ( Soft Gel Shell [ Beef Gelatin , Glycerin , Water ] , Natural Flavors , Natural Mixed Tocopherols .
Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
