Carlson The Very Finest Fish Oil Orange
Product Details
The Very Finest Fish Oil
orange flavored sof gels provide the important omega-3s EPA and DHA, which support heart, brain, and joint health.* To ensure maximum freshness, The Very Finest Fish Oil is sourced from deep, cold water fish using traditional, sustainable methods is closely managed from sea to store.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Norwegian Fish Oil , Total Omega-3 Fatty Acids , DHA ( Docosahexaenoic Acid ) , EPA ( Eicosapentaenoic Acid ) Other Ingredients : Soft Gel Shell ( Beef Gelatin , Glycerin , Water ) , Natural Flavors , Natural Mixed Tocopherols .
Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives.
