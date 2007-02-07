The Very Finest Fish Oil comes from deep, cold, ocean-water fish. It is processed and bottled in Norway to ensure maximum freshness. Take by the teaspoonful, mix with foods, try it on salads! Ithas a refreshing lemon taste.

This product is regularly tested (using AOAC international protocols) for freshness, potency, and purity by an independent, FDA-registered laboratory and has been determined to be fresh, fully potent, and free of detrimental levels of mercury, cadmium, lead, PCBs, and 28 other contaminants.

Freshness, Potency & Purity Guaranteed

Promotes Heart, Brain, Vision, and Joint Health*

Preservative & Gluten Free

1600 mg Omega-3s

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.