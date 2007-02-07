Carlson the Very Finest Lemon Fish Oil
The Very Finest Fish Oil comes from deep, cold, ocean-water fish. It is processed and bottled in Norway to ensure maximum freshness. Take by the teaspoonful, mix with foods, try it on salads! Ithas a refreshing lemon taste.
This product is regularly tested (using AOAC international protocols) for freshness, potency, and purity by an independent, FDA-registered laboratory and has been determined to be fresh, fully potent, and free of detrimental levels of mercury, cadmium, lead, PCBs, and 28 other contaminants.
- Freshness, Potency & Purity Guaranteed
- Promotes Heart, Brain, Vision, and Joint Health*
- Preservative & Gluten Free
- 1600 mg Omega-3s
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Natural Lemon Flavor, Natural Tocopherols, Anchovy, Sardine, Mackerel
Contains Fish and Their Derivatives.
