Carlson The Very Finest Orange Flavored Fish Oil
Product Details
This product is regularly tested (using AOAC international protocols) for freshness, potency and purity by an independent, FDA-registered laboratory and has been determined to be fresh, fully potent and free of detrimental levels of mercury, cadmium, lead, PCBs and 28 other contaminants.
try it on salads!
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Omega-3 Fatty Acids : EPA ( Eicosapentaenoic Acid ) , DHA ( Docosahexaenoic Acid ) , Other Ingredients : Natural Orange Flavor and Natural Tangerine Flavor , Natural Tocopherols .
Allergen Info
Contains Fish and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.