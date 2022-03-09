Carlson The Very Finest Orange Flavored Fish Oil Perspective: front
Carlson The Very Finest Orange Flavored Fish Oil

6.7 fl ozUPC: 0008839501650
Product Details

This product is regularly tested (using AOAC international protocols) for freshness, potency and purity by an independent, FDA-registered laboratory and has been determined to be fresh, fully potent and free of detrimental levels of mercury, cadmium, lead, PCBs and 28 other contaminants.

try it on salads!

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
40.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories40
% Daily value*
Total Fat4.5g7%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat2g
Monounsaturated Fat1g
Cholesterol15mg5%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
Ingredients
Omega-3 Fatty Acids : EPA ( Eicosapentaenoic Acid ) , DHA ( Docosahexaenoic Acid ) , Other Ingredients : Natural Orange Flavor and Natural Tangerine Flavor , Natural Tocopherols .

Allergen Info
Contains Fish and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More