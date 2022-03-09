Carlson Tocotrienols Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Carlson Tocotrienols

180 ctUPC: 0008839500882
Purchase Options

Product Details

Tocotrienols are powerful antioxidants. This product provides the same ratio of tocotrienols as used in several scientific studies*. Palm oil provides an all natural-source of alpha, gamma, and delta tocotrienol with 100 IU Vitamin E*.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
180.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories
% Daily value*
Vitamin E67International Unit447%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Palm Tocotrienol-tocopherol Complex ( Elaeis Guineensis ) ( Fruit ) Gamma Tocotrienol Alpha Tocotrienol , Delta and Beta Tocotrienols . Other Ingredients : Soft Gel Shell ( Beef Gelatin , Water , Glycerin ) .

Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More