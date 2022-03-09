Carlson Tocotrienols
Product Details
Tocotrienols are powerful antioxidants. This product provides the same ratio of tocotrienols as used in several scientific studies*. Palm oil provides an all natural-source of alpha, gamma, and delta tocotrienol with 100 IU Vitamin E*.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Palm Tocotrienol-tocopherol Complex ( Elaeis Guineensis ) ( Fruit ) Gamma Tocotrienol Alpha Tocotrienol , Delta and Beta Tocotrienols . Other Ingredients : Soft Gel Shell ( Beef Gelatin , Water , Glycerin ) .
Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More