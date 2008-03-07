Carlson Tri-B®
Product Details
Tri-B is a small tablet that provides the 3 metabolic co-enzymes of homocysteine; Vitamins B-12, Vitamin B-6 and Folic Acid.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Other Ingredients : Dicalcium Phosphate , Microcrystalline Cellulose , Hydroxypropyl Cellulose , Croscarmellose Sodium , Stearic Acid , Magnesium Stearate , Silicon Dioxide .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More