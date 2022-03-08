Hover to Zoom
Carlson Vitamin A Solubilized Soft Gels
250 ctUPC: 0008839501122
Product Details
Each softgel contains 10,000 IU of Vitamin A Palmitate prepared to disperse in water to support absorption by the body.
- Supports Healthy Skin, Vision, Bones & Immune System*
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
250.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Vitamin A9999.99International Unit200%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Vitamin A ( As Retinyl Palmitate ) . Other Ingredients : Polysorbate 80 , Soft Gel Shell : Beef Gelatin , Glycerin , Water .
Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
