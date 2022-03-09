Carlson Vitamin A with Pectin Supplement Perspective: front
Carlson Vitamin A with Pectin Supplement

300 ctUPC: 0008839501163
Product Details

Vitamin A is an essential nutrient in human nutrition. Each softgel contains 25,000 IU of Vitamin A from fish liver oil*. The Vitamin A is dispersed with apple pectin.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
300.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Other Ingredients : Soybean Oil , Beeswax , Apple Pectin , Soy Lecithin . Soft Gel Shell : Beef Gelatin , Glycerin , Water .

Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Beef and its Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible