Carlson Vitamin A with Pectin Supplement
Product Details
Vitamin A is an essential nutrient in human nutrition. Each softgel contains 25,000 IU of Vitamin A from fish liver oil*. The Vitamin A is dispersed with apple pectin.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Other Ingredients : Soybean Oil , Beeswax , Apple Pectin , Soy Lecithin . Soft Gel Shell : Beef Gelatin , Glycerin , Water .
Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Beef and its Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
