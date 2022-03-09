Carlson Vitamin B-2 Riboflavin Supplements
Product Details
Vitamin B-2 also known as Riboflavin, is essential for the body's ability to produce energy. It is also a major component for the growth and repair of body tissue*.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Other Ingredients : Dicalcium Phosphate , Microcrystalline Cellulose , Croscarmellose Sodium , Stearic Acid ( Veg . ) , Silicon Dioxide , Magnesium Stearate ( Veg . ) , Ethylcellulose .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More