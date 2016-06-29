Hover to Zoom
Carlson Vitamin C Crystals Non-GMO Supplements
35 ozUPC: 0008839533540
Purchase Options
Product Details
Vitamin C is an essential antioxidant nutrient needed for the building of collagen, maintaining teeth and gum tissue health, and the normal functioning of the body's natural defences*.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
500.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories
% Daily value*
Vitamin C2000mg3333%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Other Ingredients : Pure Ascorbic Acid Crystals .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More