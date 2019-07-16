Carlson Vitamin D3 Gummies 25mcg
Product Details
Carlson Labs Vitamin D3 Gummies provide 1,000 IU of vitamin D3 in a single gummy, which promotes teeth, bone, and muscle health; healthy immune and cardiovascular system function; and calcium absorption.* Each bottle has an assortment of delicious strawberry, lemon and orange flavored gummies. Vitamin D3 Gummies are a stress-free way to get your vitamin D every day.
- Supports Bone Health and the Immune System*
- Good for Calcium Absorption
- Natural Fruit Flavors
- Gluten Free
- Soy Free
- No Artificial Preservatives
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Other Ingredients : Glucose Syrup , Sucrose , Gelatin , Citric Acid , Lactic Acid , Colors Added (Black Carrot Juice Concentrate, Turmeric, Annatto) , Natural Flavors , Fractionated Coconut Oil ( Containing One Or More of : the Following : Carnauba Wax , Beeswax ) .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More