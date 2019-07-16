Carlson Labs Vitamin D3 Gummies provide 1,000 IU of vitamin D3 in a single gummy, which promotes teeth, bone, and muscle health; healthy immune and cardiovascular system function; and calcium absorption.* Each bottle has an assortment of delicious strawberry, lemon and orange flavored gummies. Vitamin D3 Gummies are a stress-free way to get your vitamin D every day.

Supports Bone Health and the Immune System*

Good for Calcium Absorption

Natural Fruit Flavors

Gluten Free

Soy Free

No Artificial Preservatives

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.