Carlson Vitamin D3 Gummies 25mcg

60 ctUPC: 0008839549400
Product Details

Carlson Labs Vitamin D3 Gummies provide 1,000 IU of vitamin D3 in a single gummy, which promotes teeth, bone, and muscle health; healthy immune and cardiovascular system function; and calcium absorption.* Each bottle has an assortment of delicious strawberry, lemon and orange flavored gummies. Vitamin D3 Gummies are a stress-free way to get your vitamin D every day.

  • Supports Bone Health and the Immune System*
  • Good for Calcium Absorption
  • Natural Fruit Flavors
  • Gluten Free
  • Soy Free
  • No Artificial Preservatives

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
60.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories5
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate2g1%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar1g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Other Ingredients : Glucose Syrup , Sucrose , Gelatin , Citric Acid , Lactic Acid , Colors Added (Black Carrot Juice Concentrate, Turmeric, Annatto) , Natural Flavors , Fractionated Coconut Oil ( Containing One Or More of : the Following : Carnauba Wax , Beeswax ) .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.