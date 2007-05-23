Carlson Vitamin D3 Soft Gels 1000IU
Product Details
Vitamin D helps regulate and control the metabolism of calcium and phosphorus by aiding in the absorption of these two minerals from the small intestine, and by directly affecting the rate at which these minerals form and maintain bone.*
- Promotes strong bones by assisting in calcium metabolism*
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Vitamin A ( , from : Fish Liver Oil ) , Vitamin D3 ( , from : Fish Liver Oil ) . Other Ingredients : Safflower Oil , Gelatin , Glycerin , Water .
Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
