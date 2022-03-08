Carlson Vitamin D3 Supplement
Product Details
Current research indicates the important nutrient vitamin D plays a supportive role in promoting teeth and bone health, immune system function, a healthy cardiovascular system, muscle health, and calcium absorption*.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Vitamin D3 ( Cholecalciferol ) . Other Ingredients : Sunflower Oil . Soft Gel Shell : Beef Gelatin , Glycerin , Water .
Allergen Info
Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives,Beef and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More