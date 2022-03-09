Hover to Zoom
Carlson Vitamin K2 MK-7 Soft Gels 180mcg
90 ctUPC: 0008839510820
Product Details
Vitamin K2 MK-7 plays a role in several important functions beyond supporting healthy blood clotting, including promoting bone and cardiovascular system health. Vitamin K helps direct calcium to where our body needs it most, and MK-7 is the most bioactive form.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.