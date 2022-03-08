Carlson Vitamin K2 MK-7 Supplements Perspective: front
Carlson Vitamin K2 MK-7 Supplements

60 ct / 90 mcgUPC: 0008839510710
Product Details

Vitamin K3 MK-7 plays a role in several important functions beyond supporting healthy blood clotting, including promoting bone and cardiovascular system health. Vitamin K helps direct calcium to where our body needs it most, and MK-7 is the most bioactive form*.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
60.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Menaquinone ( Mk-7 , Vitamin K2 ) , Other Ingredients : Soft Gel Shell ( Beef Gelatin , Glycerin , Water , Carob ) , Sunflower Oil .

Allergen Info
Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives,Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Beef and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
