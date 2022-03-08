Carlson Vitamin K2 MK-7 Supplements
Product Details
Vitamin K3 MK-7 plays a role in several important functions beyond supporting healthy blood clotting, including promoting bone and cardiovascular system health. Vitamin K helps direct calcium to where our body needs it most, and MK-7 is the most bioactive form*.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Menaquinone ( Mk-7 , Vitamin K2 ) , Other Ingredients : Soft Gel Shell ( Beef Gelatin , Glycerin , Water , Carob ) , Sunflower Oil .
Allergen Info
Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives,Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Beef and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More