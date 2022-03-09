Hover to Zoom
Carlson Vitamins A & D Soft Gels
300 ctUPC: 0008839501213
Purchase Options
Product Details
- Vitamin A 10,000 IU
- Vitamin D 400 IU
- Gluten, Milk/Casein, and Preservative Free
- Potency & Quality Guaranteed
- Supports Healthy Vision and Immune Function*
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
300.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Other Ingredients : Safflower Oil . Soft Gel Shell : Beef Gelatin , Glycerin , Water .
Allergen Info
Contains Fish and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More