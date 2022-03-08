Carlson Wild Norwegian Cod Liver Oil Minis Mini Soft Gels 250mg
Product Details
Cod Liver Oil Minis provide 280mg of omega-3s and vitamins A and D3 in small, easy to swallow soft gels. The beneficial omega-3s EPA and DHA support healthy cardiovascular and cognitive function and promote healthy vision.Cod Liver Oil Minis are sourced from the highest quality wild-caught Arctic cod off the coast of Norway using traditional, sustainable methods.
- Gluten Free
- No Artificial Preservatives
This product is regularly tested by independent FDA registered laboratories. It has been determined to be fresh and fully potent (per AOCS international protocols) and is free of detrimental levels of mercury, cadmium, lead, PCBs and 28 other contaminants.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Norwegian Cod Liver Oil , Omega-3 Fatty Acids , EPA ( Eicosapentaenoic Acid ) , DHA ( Docosahexaenoic Acid ) . Other Ingredients : Soft Gel Shell : Beef Gelatin , Glycerin , Water .
Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.