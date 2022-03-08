Carlson Wild Norwegian Cod Liver Oil Minis Mini Soft Gels 250mg Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Carlson Wild Norwegian Cod Liver Oil Minis Mini Soft Gels 250mg

250 ctUPC: 0008839501312
Purchase Options

Product Details

Cod Liver Oil Minis provide 280mg of omega-3s and vitamins A and D3 in small, easy to swallow soft gels. The beneficial omega-3s EPA and DHA support healthy cardiovascular and cognitive function and promote healthy vision.Cod Liver Oil Minis are sourced from the highest quality wild-caught Arctic cod off the coast of Norway using traditional, sustainable methods.

  • Gluten Free
  • No Artificial Preservatives

This product is regularly tested by independent FDA registered laboratories. It has been determined to be fresh and fully potent (per AOCS international protocols) and is free of detrimental levels of mercury, cadmium, lead, PCBs and 28 other contaminants.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
83.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g2%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol5mg2%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Norwegian Cod Liver Oil , Omega-3 Fatty Acids , EPA ( Eicosapentaenoic Acid ) , DHA ( Docosahexaenoic Acid ) . Other Ingredients : Soft Gel Shell : Beef Gelatin , Glycerin , Water .

Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More