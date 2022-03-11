Carmex Daily Care™ Strawberry Lip Balm Perspective: front
Carmex Daily Care™ Strawberry Lip Balm Perspective: back
Carmex Daily Care™ Strawberry Lip Balm Perspective: left
Carmex Daily Care™ Strawberry Lip Balm

1 ctUPC: 0008307800952
Product Details

Carmex locks in your own body's moisture and is easily absorbed into the delicate skin of your lips. With an SPF of 15, Carmex provides a temporary barrier against the drying effects of wind, heat, and cold.

  • It soothes, it smoothes, it softens
  • Helps protect against chapping and cracking
  • Higher SPF gives more sunburn protection
  • Everyday sun protection and moisturization

Ingredients
Active Ingredients : Octinoxate , 7 . 5% , Oxybenzone , 4% . Purpose : Sunscreen . Inactive Ingredients : Petrolatum , Lanolin , Euphorbia Cerifera Wax , Isopropyl Palmitate , Ozokerite , Flavor , Beeswax , Cetyl Esters , Paraffin , Theobroma Cacao Seed Butter , Limnanthes Alba Seed Oil , Stevia Rebaudiana Extract .

Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

