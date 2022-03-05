Ingredients

Corn Flour Blend ( Whole Grain Yellow Corn Flour , Degerminated Yellow Corn Flour ) , Sugar , Wheat Flour , Whole Grain Oat Flour , Modified Food Starch , Contains 2% Or Less of Vegetable Oil ( Hydrogenated Coconut , Soybean and/or Cottonseed ) , Oat Fiber , Maltodextrin , Salt , Soluble Corn Fiber , Natural Flavor , Red 40 , Yellow 5 , Blue 1 , Yellow 6 , BHT for Freshness . Vitamins and Minerals : Vitamin C ( Ascorbic Acid ) , Reduced Iron , Niacinamide , Vitamin B6 ( Pyridoxine Hydrochloride ) , Vitamin B2 ( Riboflavin ) , Vitamin B1 ( Thiamin Hydrochloride ) , Folic Acid , Vitamin D3 , Vitamin B12 .

Allergen Info

Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

