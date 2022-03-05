Carnation Breakfast Essentials® Fruit Loops™ Nutritional Drink
Product Details
NO ARTIFICIAL, Flavors, Colors, Sweeteners, Carnation Breakfast Essentials® Nutritional Drinks & Kellogg’s® Froot Loops® Have Joined Together to brighten your morning with a creamy drink that’s bursting with Froot Loops® flavor. At the table or on-the-go, help your family start the day right with this flavorful breakfast drink. Nutrition Information Varies by Product. Get to know Carnation Breakfast Essentials® Nutritional Drinks, We love mornings. And when you start with the right nutrition, there’s no telling where the day will take you.
- 10 g protein
- 21 Vitamins & Minerals
- As Much Calcium as a 6 OZ Cup Of Yogurt
- 2X Vitamin D Of An 8 Fl Oz Glass Of Milk
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Corn Flour Blend ( Whole Grain Yellow Corn Flour , Degerminated Yellow Corn Flour ) , Sugar , Wheat Flour , Whole Grain Oat Flour , Modified Food Starch , Contains 2% Or Less of Vegetable Oil ( Hydrogenated Coconut , Soybean and/or Cottonseed ) , Oat Fiber , Maltodextrin , Salt , Soluble Corn Fiber , Natural Flavor , Red 40 , Yellow 5 , Blue 1 , Yellow 6 , BHT for Freshness . Vitamins and Minerals : Vitamin C ( Ascorbic Acid ) , Reduced Iron , Niacinamide , Vitamin B6 ( Pyridoxine Hydrochloride ) , Vitamin B2 ( Riboflavin ) , Vitamin B1 ( Thiamin Hydrochloride ) , Folic Acid , Vitamin D3 , Vitamin B12 .
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More