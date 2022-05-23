Carnation Breakfast Essentials® High Protein Chocolate Nutritional Perspective: front
Carnation Breakfast Essentials® High Protein Chocolate Nutritional

12 ct / 8 fl ozUPC: 0005000064498
To help them be their very best, each Carnation Breakfast Essentials® drink is packed with essential nutrients to nourish their bodies, like protein to support growth and help build & maintain muscle, plus vitamins and minerals, including Vitamins C & D, key nutrients for immune support.Our quick and easy breakfast drinks and drink mixes promise to deliver a delicious, kid-approved taste with no artificial flavors, colors or sweeteners*, to help them make the most of every day.

  • 15g Protein
  • 21 Vitamins & Minerals
  • No artificial flavors, colors, or sweeteners
  • Gluten Free