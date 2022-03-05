Carnation Breakfast Essentials Kellogg's Frosted Flakes Nutrition Drunk
Product Details
Each bottle provides an excellent source of: Protein To Help Build Muscle. 21 Vitamins & Minerals Calcium & Vitamin D To Help Build Strong Bones, Provides essential nutrients to help start your day right! Carnation Breakfast Essentials® & Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes® Have Joined Together to brighten your morning with a creamy drink that’s simply gr-r-reat!®, At the table or on-the-go, help your family start the day right with this flavorful breakfast drink. Nutrition Information Varies by Product. GET TO KNOW CARNATION BREAKFAST ESSENTIALS® NUTRITIONAL DRINKS We love mornings. And when you start with the right nutrition, there’s no telling where the day will take you.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Water , Glucose Syrup , Milk Protein Concentrate , Sugar , and Less Than 2% Of Canola Oil , Vitamins and Minerals* , Soy Protein Isolate , Cellulose Gel and Gum , Salt , Natural Flavor , Carrageenan . *vitamins and Minerals : Magnesium Phosphate , Potassium Citrate , Potassium Chloride , Sodium Ascorbate , Calcium Carbonate , Choline Bitartrate , Calcium Phosphate , Ascorbic Acid , Ferrous Sulfate , Dl-Alpha Tocopheryl Acetate , Niacinamide , Zinc Sulfate , Calcium Pantothenate , Manganese Sulfate , Pyridoxine Hydrochloride , Riboflavin , Thiamine Hydrochloride , Copper Sulfate , Vitamin A Palmitate , Folic Acid , Potassium Iodide , Vitamin K1 , Sodium Molybdate , Biotin , Chromium Chloride , Vitamin D3 , Sodium Selenite , Vitamin B12 .
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
