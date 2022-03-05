Carnation Breakfast Essentials Kellogg's Frosted Flakes Nutrition Drunk Perspective: front
Carnation Breakfast Essentials Kellogg's Frosted Flakes Nutrition Drunk

6 ct / 8 fl ozUPC: 0005000023412
Product Details

Each bottle provides an excellent source of: Protein To Help Build Muscle. 21 Vitamins & Minerals Calcium & Vitamin D To Help Build Strong Bones, Provides essential nutrients to help start your day right! Carnation Breakfast Essentials® & Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes® Have Joined Together to brighten your morning with a creamy drink that’s simply gr-r-reat!®, At the table or on-the-go, help your family start the day right with this flavorful breakfast drink. Nutrition Information Varies by Product. GET TO KNOW CARNATION BREAKFAST ESSENTIALS® NUTRITIONAL DRINKS We love mornings. And when you start with the right nutrition, there’s no telling where the day will take you.

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
6.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories240
% Daily value*
Total Fat4g5%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol10mg3%
Sodium160mg7%
Total Carbohydrate41g15%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar15g
Protein10g
Calcium300mg25%
Folic Acid84mcg
Iron3.6mg20%
Potassium470mg10%
Vitamin D10International Unit50%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Water , Glucose Syrup , Milk Protein Concentrate , Sugar , and Less Than 2% Of Canola Oil , Vitamins and Minerals* , Soy Protein Isolate , Cellulose Gel and Gum , Salt , Natural Flavor , Carrageenan . *vitamins and Minerals : Magnesium Phosphate , Potassium Citrate , Potassium Chloride , Sodium Ascorbate , Calcium Carbonate , Choline Bitartrate , Calcium Phosphate , Ascorbic Acid , Ferrous Sulfate , Dl-Alpha Tocopheryl Acetate , Niacinamide , Zinc Sulfate , Calcium Pantothenate , Manganese Sulfate , Pyridoxine Hydrochloride , Riboflavin , Thiamine Hydrochloride , Copper Sulfate , Vitamin A Palmitate , Folic Acid , Potassium Iodide , Vitamin K1 , Sodium Molybdate , Biotin , Chromium Chloride , Vitamin D3 , Sodium Selenite , Vitamin B12 .

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
