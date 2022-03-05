Ingredients

Water , Glucose Syrup , Milk Protein Concentrate , Sugar , and Less Than 2% Of Canola Oil , Vitamins and Minerals* , Soy Protein Isolate , Cellulose Gel and Gum , Salt , Natural Flavor , Carrageenan . *vitamins and Minerals : Magnesium Phosphate , Potassium Citrate , Potassium Chloride , Sodium Ascorbate , Calcium Carbonate , Choline Bitartrate , Calcium Phosphate , Ascorbic Acid , Ferrous Sulfate , Dl-Alpha Tocopheryl Acetate , Niacinamide , Zinc Sulfate , Calcium Pantothenate , Manganese Sulfate , Pyridoxine Hydrochloride , Riboflavin , Thiamine Hydrochloride , Copper Sulfate , Vitamin A Palmitate , Folic Acid , Potassium Iodide , Vitamin K1 , Sodium Molybdate , Biotin , Chromium Chloride , Vitamin D3 , Sodium Selenite , Vitamin B12 .

Allergen Info

Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible