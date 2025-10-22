Carnation Breakfast Essentials Light Start Chocolate Nutritional Drink
Product Details
Did You Know? Those who skip breakfast miss out on daily essential vitamins and minerals that are unlikely to be made up later in the day. Plus up to 90% of kids and teens fall short of meeting dietary needs for one or more key nutrients. Make breakfast a priority to get the nutrition your family needs to help start the day right. Carnation Breakfast Essentials® Drinks are nutritious, delicious and ready for you anytime, anywhere! Enjoy the complete and balanced nutrition of Carnation Breakfast Essentials® Products as part of your daily diet.
- 150 Calories. 3 g Sugars. GLUTEN FREE. Suitable for lactose intolerance. Not for individuals with galactosemia.
- Each bottle provides an excellent source of: 13 g Protein To Help Build Muscle. 21 Vitamins & Minerals. Calcium & Vitamin D To Help Build Strong Bones.
- Carnation Breakfast Essentials® Light Start®* *1/3 Less Calories (150 vs 240 in our original ready-to-drink)
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Water, Glucose Syrup, Milk Protein Concentrate, and Less Than 2% of Canola Oil, Soy Protein Isolate, Cocoa Processed With Alkali, Vitamins and Mineralsh, Calcium Caseinate, Sodium Caseinate, Cellulose Gel and Gum, Salt, Carrageenan, Sucralose, Natural Flavor #Vitamins and Minerals: Potassium Citrate, Magnesium Chloride, Calcium Phosphate, Magnesium Phosphate, Sodium Ascorbate, Choline Bitartrate, Ascorbic Acid, Potassium Chloride, Ferric Pyrophosphate, Dl-alpha Tocopheryl Acetate, Niacinamide, Zinc Sulfate, Calcium Pantothenate, Manganese Sulfate, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride, Riboflavin, Thiamine Hydrochloride, Copper Sulfate, Vitamin A Palmitate, Folic Acid, Potassium Iodide, Vitamin K1, Sodium Molybdate, Biotin, Chromium Chloride, Vitamin D3, Sodium Selenite, Vitamin B12
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
