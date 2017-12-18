Carnation Breakfast Essentials Rich Milk Chocolate Drink
Product Details
Provides essential nutrients to help start your day right! Enjoy the complete and balanced nutrition of Carnation Breakfast Essentials® products as part of your daily diet.
Did You Know? Those who skip breakfast miss out on daily essential vitamins and minerals that are unlikely to be made up later in the day. Plus up to 90% of kids and teens fall short of meeting dietary needs for one or more key nutrients.
Make breakfast a priority to get the nutrition your family needs to help start the day right. Carnation Breakfast Essentials® Drinks are nutritious, delicious and ready for you anytime, anywhere!
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Water, Glucose Syrup, Milk Protein Concentrate, Sugar, Canola Oil, and Less Than 2% of Cocoa Processed With Alkali, Vitamins and Minerals*, Soy Protein Isolate, Cellulose Gel and Gum, Salt, Stevia Leaf Extract, Carrageenan, Natural Flavor *Vitamins and Minerals: Potassium Citrate, Magnesium Phosphate, Potassium Chloride, Sodium Ascorbate, Calcium Carbonate, Choline Bitartrate, Calcium Phosphate, Ascorbic Acid, Dl-alpha Tocopheryl Acetate, Ferric Pyrophosphate, Niacinamide, Zinc Sulfate, Calcium Pantothenate, Manganese Sulfate, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride, Riboflavin, Thiamine Hydrochloride, Copper Sulfate, Vitamin A Palmitate, Folic Acid, Potassium Iodide, Vitamin K1, Sodium Molybdate, Biotin, Chromium Chloride, Vitamin D3, Sodium Selenite, Vitamin B12
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.
