Carnation Breakfast Essentials Rich Milk Chocolate Nutritional Drink Mix Perspective: front
Carnation Breakfast Essentials Rich Milk Chocolate Nutritional Drink Mix Perspective: back
Carnation Breakfast Essentials Rich Milk Chocolate Nutritional Drink Mix Perspective: left
Carnation Breakfast Essentials Rich Milk Chocolate Nutritional Drink Mix Perspective: right
Carnation Breakfast Essentials Rich Milk Chocolate Nutritional Drink Mix Perspective: top
Carnation Breakfast Essentials Rich Milk Chocolate Nutritional Drink Mix

22 ct / 1.26 ozUPC: 0005000060930
Product Details

Provides essential nutrients to help start your day right! Enjoy the balanced nutrition of Carnation Breakfast Essentials® drinks as part of your daily diet.

  • Each prepared serving provides an excellent source of 13 g protein to help build muscle, 21 vitamins & minerals, calcium & vitamin d to help build strong bones
  • No artificial flavors, colors, sweeteners