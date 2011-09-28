Hover to Zoom
Carnation Breakfast Essentials Rich Milk Chocolate Nutritional Drink Mix
22 ct / 1.26 ozUPC: 0005000060930
Located in AISLE 10
Provides essential nutrients to help start your day right! Enjoy the balanced nutrition of Carnation Breakfast Essentials® drinks as part of your daily diet.
- Each prepared serving provides an excellent source of 13 g protein to help build muscle, 21 vitamins & minerals, calcium & vitamin d to help build strong bones
- No artificial flavors, colors, sweeteners