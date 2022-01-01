Part of a collection of matching bathroom accessories bowl brush, soap dish, toothbrush holder, tumbler and lotion pump available separately this Rib-Textured, Acrylic Waste Basket is decorative, durable and easily wipes clean with a sponge in a warm soapy solution.

. Decorative styling coordinates with many bathroom decors. Durable long lasting design. Wipe clean with damp sponge with warm soapy cleaning solutionBlack.Acrylic