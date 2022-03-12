Ingredients

Wheat Flour and Malted Barley Extracts, Milk, Soy Lecithin, Salt, Sodium Bicarbonate

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More