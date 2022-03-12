Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 5 is selected.
Carnation® Original Malted Milk Mix
13 ozUPC: 0005000060012
Purchase Options
Product Details
Malty deliciousness for your favorite foods and beverages!
- Thoughtful Portion™ = 3 Tbsp Carnation Malted Milk + 8 fl oz milk
- Malty deliciousness for your favorite foods and beverages
- Made with the goodness of natural barley
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size3tbsp (21 g)
Amount per serving
Calories90
% Daily value*
Total Fat2g3.08%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol5mg1.67%
Sodium100mg4.17%
Total Carbohydrate15g5%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar10g
Protein2g
Calcium40mg4%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Wheat Flour and Malted Barley Extracts, Milk, Soy Lecithin, Salt, Sodium Bicarbonate
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More