Meat was made for the bold taste of Carnivor Cabernet Sauvignon Red Wine. This Cabernet Sauvignon wine features hints of rich blackberry, luscious caramel and smooth toasted oak. The grapes that make up this California wine are primarily from premier vineyards in Lodi, a leading wine-growing region renowned for its Cabernet Sauvignon. The finished product yields a wine with a round, plush mouthfeel and signature bold flavor. For a rich wine and food pairing, enjoy a bottle of this red table wine with a ribeye steak or filet mignon. Carnivor Cabernet Sauvignon is great on its own or next to any carnivorous meal.

One 750 mL bottle of Carnivor Cabernet Sauvignon Red Wine

Medium body with a round, plush mouthfeel and intense finish

Rich and jammy notes of plum, blackberry and dark fruit

Versatile wine complements a variety of red meat, from prime rib to filet mignon

Bold Cabernet Sauvignon wine from California