Enjoy the unique taste of Carolans Irish Cream, from the second largest Irish Cream brand in the world. This Irish Cream is made from the finest Irish whiskey, farm-fresh cream and naturally harvested honey. Creamy and smooth, the toffee notes in this Irish Cream marry with the decadent cream and sweet honey to create unparalleled flavor. Perfect for sipping on its own or in classic cocktails.

One 750 ml bottle of Carolans Irish Cream

Irish Cream from the second largest Irish Cream brand in the world

Carolans Irish Cream is made from the finest Irish whiskey, farm-fresh cream and naturally harvested honey

Creamy and smooth toffee notes married with decadent cream and sweet honey

Enjoy Irish Cream on the rocks, or use the liqueur in mixed drinks or your favorite creamy cocktail

Awarded Double Gold in the 2021 San Francisco World Spirits Competition

Irish Cream has a 17% alcohol by volume