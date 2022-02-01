Mermaids and Mermen Mermaid Tail Glass Cutting Board Large. Large Tempered Glass Cutting Board is heat resistant and hand wash only This chopping board is bright and colorful. Made of tempered glass, these unique cutting boards feature artwork from some of your favorite artists prints. 15 inches high and 12 inches long, they will beautify and protect your counter top. Heat resistant, non skid feet, and virtually unbreakable!