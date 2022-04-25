Slumber in style with this foam mattress topper that adjusts to your body's movements for custom comfort. With a five-zone design offering full-body support and Cool Channel Ventilation technology for airflow regulation, you’ll be sweetly soothed to sleep.

1.5-inch thickness

Supportive foam adjusts to your body’s movements

5-zone design provides head-to-toe support and comfort

Features Cool Channel Ventilation for improved airflow

Supports all body sizes and weights

Hypoallergenic

Made in the USA

Dimensions: 34 inches wide by 72 inches deep by 1.5 inches high

Dimensions: 34 Inch x 1.5 Inch x 72 Inch