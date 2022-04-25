Carpenter Home Isotonic® 5-Zone Conventional Foam Mattress Topper - White Perspective: front
Carpenter Home Isotonic® 5-Zone Conventional Foam Mattress Topper - White

TwinUPC: 0003137454906
Product Details

Slumber in style with this foam mattress topper that adjusts to your body's movements for custom comfort. With a five-zone design offering full-body support and Cool Channel Ventilation technology for airflow regulation, you’ll be sweetly soothed to sleep.

  • 1.5-inch thickness
  • Supportive foam adjusts to your body’s movements
  • 5-zone design provides head-to-toe support and comfort
  • Features Cool Channel Ventilation for improved airflow
  • Supports all body sizes and weights
  • Hypoallergenic
  • Made in the USA
  • Dimensions: 34 inches wide by 72 inches deep by 1.5 inches high

