Carpenter Home Isotonic® 5-Zone Conventional Foam Mattress Topper - White
FullUPC: 0003137454907
Product Details
Slumber in style with this foam mattress topper that adjusts to your body's movements for custom comfort. With a five-zone design offering full-body support and Cool Channel Ventilation technology for airflow regulation, you’ll be sweetly soothed to sleep.
- 1.5-inch thickness
- Supportive foam adjusts to your body’s movements
- 5-zone design provides head-to-toe support and comfort
- Features Cool Channel Ventilation for improved airflow
- Supports all body sizes and weights
- Hypoallergenic
- Made in the USA
- Dimensions: 34 inches wide by 72 inches deep by 1.5 inches high
Dimensions: 50 Inch x 1.5 Inch x 72 Inch